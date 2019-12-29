1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at church outside of Fort Worth, Texas; Shooter killed

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- A person opened fire at a Texas church, leaving two dead, including the shooter, and one critically injured.

Officials responded to the "active threat" at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement around noon on Sunday.

The shooter died on the scene, according to MedStar Hospital spokeswomen Macara Trusty. One victim died on the way to the hospital, and another is in critical condition.

Neither the suspect's nor victims' identities have been released.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that the situation is under control.

The Office of Texas Attorney Ken Paxton tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting" at the church.



The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that they "are en route to a reported shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas."

The city of White Settlement, with a population of around 16,000, is located about 10 miles west of Fort Worth.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaschurchu.s. & worldthreat
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles play their best when they can't afford to lose
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
Family, friends gather to remember man killed in S. Philly explosion
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
Suspects wanted after apparent gun battle in Frankford
Petition to eliminate plastic bags from Target stores
Show More
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in mall parking lot shooting
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation
Gunman opens fire on home in Lower Macungie Township
Cab driver shot in Mantua section of Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News