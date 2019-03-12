1 dead, 1 injured after collision in East Allen Township

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured after collision in East Allen Township. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 11, 2019.

EAST ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- One woman is dead and another was seriously injured after their car collided with a dump truck in Northampton County.

The accident happened on Dogwood Road and Airport Road in East Allen Township around 2 p.m.

The impact of the crash was so strong that both vehicles ended up in a field.

The 67-year-old driver of the car died at the scene. Her 45-year-old passenger was taken to St. Luke's Hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

State police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
accident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after 2 found dead in West Norriton Township
Teen couple killed in Wilmington shooting identified
Police warning Toyota owners after rash of break-ins
Police release image of suspect in shooting of Philly attorney
Boeing's new jet facing scrutiny after second fatal crash
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida
Report: DeSean Jackson coming back to Philadelphia Eagles
Show More
Evesham Township man arrested on child porn charges
6ABC's drone program changing the way you see the news
NFL: Nick Foles signing with Jacksonville Jaguars
Family, friends gather to remember Mummers legend Bob Shannon
Godiva Chocolatiers sued for alleged false advertising
More TOP STORIES News