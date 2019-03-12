1 dead, 1 injured after collision in East Allen Township

EAST ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- One woman is dead and another was seriously injured after their car collided with a dump truck in Northampton County.
The accident happened on Dogwood Road and Airport Road in East Allen Township around 2 p.m.
The impact of the crash was so strong that both vehicles ended up in a field.
The 67-year-old driver of the car died at the scene. Her 45-year-old passenger was taken to St. Luke's Hospital.
The truck driver was not injured.
State police are investigating.
