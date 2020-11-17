1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Frankford

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and another injured on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Frankford section of the city.

Police say the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Pratt Street and somehow lost control of the vehicle.

A 40-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

The driver was rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman fires at least 11 shots, killing man in Center City
Philly announces sweeping new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge
Southeastern Pa. suburbs worrying about tighter COVID-19 restrictions
South Philly Walmart employee saves man from drowning
Nearly 800 nurses plan to strike in Bucks County
Philly gyms, restaurants anxious over new COVID restrictions
Bail reduction denied for man arrested near Pa. Convention Center
Show More
NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Buy delicious Thanksgiving dishes while helping seniors
Philly tightens COVID restrictions for small businesses
Straight-line winds cause extensive damage in Berks County
More TOP STORIES News