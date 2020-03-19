Double shooting leaves woman dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting has left a woman dead and another woman in critical condition on Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

It happened on the 3400 block of E Street around 12:45 p.m. in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say a 52-year-old woman was shot multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

A 23-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, leg and buttocks. She is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
