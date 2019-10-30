1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting Tacony: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on Tuesday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. along the 7000 block of Algard Street in the Tacony section of the city.

Police say two people were found shot inside a vehicle.

Both victims were rushed to an area hospital. One victim was pronounced dead. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
