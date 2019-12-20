1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died and another is injured after a house fire in Gloucester Township, New Jersey on Thursday.It happened around 2:17 p.m. on the 600 block of Jarvis Road in the Sicklerville section of the township.Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.Authorities say one person has died. A 27-year-old man was transported to an area hospital for burn injuries.Police have not identified the victim who died.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.