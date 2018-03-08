1 dead, 1 injured in Logan shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly double shooting in Logan: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 18, 2018 (WPVI)

LOGAN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Logan section Thursday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Champlost Avenue.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot once in the face and once in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, a 45-year-old man was shot in the left foot. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgun violencegunsdouble shootingdeadly shootinghomicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News