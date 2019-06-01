1 dead, 1 injured in Strawberry Mansion shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was deadly gun violence on the streets of Philadelphia Friday night.

Police say two men were hit during a shootout around 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue in the Strawberry Mansion section.

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition. The second victim died.

He is considered a John Doe right now.

However, police say he may have been one of the shooters since a gun was discovered inches from his body, and he had a backpack full of drugs.
