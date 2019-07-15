Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that has left one person dead and another injured in the city's Kensington section Monday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on the 3300 block of North Lee Street.

Police said a witness called 911 and said the shooting might have been the result of an argument that happened after a car crash.

Investigators said one victim ran from the scene and ended up on the 100 block of East Ontario. The 26-year-old male was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 28-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

Police are looking for a silver or gray Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable that was seen being driven away from the scene shortly after the shooting by two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
