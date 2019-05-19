1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on Saturday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 20000 block of Orthodox Street.Police say a man was shot in the side and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He's currently listed in extremely critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.