1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Trenton laundromat

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting at a laundromat in Trenton, New Jersey.The shooting happened around noon Monday at the Liberty 3 Laundromat on Chambers Street.One male victim was found inside the laundromat suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.A short time later a man arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was taken into emergency surgery.The wounded man was at the scene of the shooting, police say, but there was no word on his possible involvement.The name of the man killed has not been released.There has been no word on any arrests.