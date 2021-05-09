shooting

1 dead, 2 injured after gunman opens fire into vehicle in North Philadelphia

By
1 dead, 2 injured after gunman opens fire into vehicle in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a gunman opened fire into a vehicle on Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2800 block of North 21st Street.

The victims were found inside a light blue Nissan that was located at the scene.

The first victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered eight gunshot wounds to the torso, said police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the left arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

The third victim, a male believed to be 17 or 18-years-old, was shot in the head and pronounced on scene by medics.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
