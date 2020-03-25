Juniata Park crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead after a serious crash in Juniata Park on Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Kensington and Castor avenues.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck as several first responders were on the scene.

Authorities tell Action News one person died in the crash and two others remain hospitalized.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
