1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least three people were shot on the 3800 block of North Darien Street in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night.It happened around 7 p.m.Police say a 20-year-old man was killed and two other men are in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.Investigators say at least 13 shots were fired apparently stemming from a fight.They're still seeking one suspect.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.