SHOOTING

1 dead, 2 injured in Frankford triple shooting

1 dead, 2 injured in Frankford triple shooting. Rick Williams reported during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Tuesday on the 1500 block of Arrott Street.

Police say a 38-year-old man was killed.

Two other men, an 18-year-old and 43-year-old, are both in stable condition.

Police say the shooters used two semi-automatic guns.

Drugs were reportedly found at the scene.

So far, there are no arrests, and police say the surviving victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

