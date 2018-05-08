1 dead, 2 injured in Frankford triple shooting

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
It happened around midnight Tuesday on the 1500 block of Arrott Street.
Police say a 38-year-old man was killed.
Two other men, an 18-year-old and 43-year-old, are both in stable condition.
Police say the shooters used two semi-automatic guns.
Drugs were reportedly found at the scene.
So far, there are no arrests, and police say the surviving victims are not cooperating with the investigation.
