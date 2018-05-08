1 dead, 2 injured in Frankford triple shooting

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.It happened around midnight Tuesday on the 1500 block of Arrott Street.Police say a 38-year-old man was killed.Two other men, an 18-year-old and 43-year-old, are both in stable condition.Police say the shooters used two semi-automatic guns.Drugs were reportedly found at the scene.So far, there are no arrests, and police say the surviving victims are not cooperating with the investigation.------