1 dead, 2 injured in Rhode Island senior center shooting

WESTERLY, Rhode Island -- A shooting at a Rhode Island affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents left one person dead and two others injured Thursday, state police said.

Col. James Manni told The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning in Westerly, a town along the Connecticut state line.

He said the shooter is still at large.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Reports of gunfire at the Babcock Village apartments prompted Westerly public schools, Westerly Hospital and some nearby business into lockdown as a precaution.

Police lifted the lockdown at around 12:45 p.m., though it was unclear why. The school district dismissed students early.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo released the following statement: "I am closely monitoring the situation in Westerly and in constant contact with Rhode Island State Police Col. Manni. I stand with the people of Westerly and all Rhode Islanders in coming together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time."
