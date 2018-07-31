1 dead, 2 wounded in Allentown shooting

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Allentown, Pa. Tuesday evening.It happened in the 500 block of Harrison Street.Officials say three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.According to the district attorney, one of those victims has died.There is no word on the conditions of the other two victims.The shooter is currently on the loose and police are looking for witnesses, officials say.It's not clear on whether the shooting took place in a house or on the street.------