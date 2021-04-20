1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Long Island supermarket

The Person of Interest involved is Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, age 30. He is approx. 6'2" & wearing a black baseball hat and a black sweatshirt, & was last seen heading westbound on Hempstead Turnpike. Please call 911 immediately if you have any information. #NassauCountyPD (2/2) pic.twitter.com/qBcVNSjuF5 — NCPD (@NassauCountyPD) April 20, 2021

WEST HEMPSTEAD, New York (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Stop and Shop on Long Island and opened fire, killing one and wounding two.The incident happened at the supermarket in the Cherry Valley shopping center in West Hempstead, New York at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.The person killed was a 49-year-old employee, police said at an afternoon press conference near the scene. The shooting happened inside a manager's office, upstairs from the shopping floor.There were around "a couple hundred" people inside the store, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters.Ryder named a person of interest who had been employed at the store. It was unclear whether the person was still employed.No one was in custody in connection with the shooting. The person of interest had a small handgun.The West Hempstead School District locked out schools in the area as police searched for the suspect."We are presently in a lock out and we'll inform you when it is over," the school district said. "Please do not come to the buildings. Everyone is safe. Thank you."