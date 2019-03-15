1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze

1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 15, 2019.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA -- One person was killed and three firefighters were injured after a fast-moving fire ripped through a home in Northeast Philadelphia.

The blaze broke out after 4 p.m. Friday along the 3200 block of Birch Road.

Crews arrived to flames and smoke pouring from the home.

Three firefighters were injured but are expected to be okay.

An adult male was found dead inside the home where police believe the fire began.

Firefighters are conducting a secondary search to see if there are more victims.

The fire was placed under control just after 5 p.m.

So far, no word on what caused the blaze.
