VIOLENT NIGHT: At least 1 dead, 3 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead and three others are hurt after shots ring out across Philadelphia on Tuesday night.Around 8 p.m. on 17th Street near Wingohocking, police say at least two people were shot in the city's Logan section.On the 4300 block of Germantown Avenue, police say a third gunshot victim was located, though, it's unclear if the victim is connected to the 17th Street shooting.The conditions of the three victims are not known, but police confirm at least one of the victims has died.In Southwest Philadelphia, police say a 30-year-old man was shot on the 5500 block of Regent Street. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with both shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.