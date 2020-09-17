1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting near basketball court in Spring Garden: Police

4 shot, 1 man 21 years old is dead in the city’s Spring Garden section. It happened on the basketball court of Roberto Clemente Park. 55 shell casings found. Details @ 11 @6abc pic.twitter.com/fPYBqTL01p — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) September 17, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting near a basketball court on Wednesday night.It happened around 8:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Wallace Street near the Clemente Recreation Center in the city's Spring Garden section.Police tell Action News that a 21-year-old victim died in the shooting.Three other victims were also injured, including a 19-year-old man and a man in his 20s. Both men are listed in critical condition at an area hospital. A 19-year-old man is listed in stable condition after being shot in the leg.The view from Chopper 6 shows a large police presence near the basketball court.The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.Police say a 19-year-old male who was reportedly armed with a weapon was taken into custody. It's unclear what charges he's facing.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.