1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting near basketball court in Spring Garden: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting near a basketball court on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Wallace Street near the Clemente Recreation Center in the city's Spring Garden section.

Police tell Action News that a 21-year-old victim died in the shooting.

Three other victims were also injured, including a 19-year-old man and a man in his 20s. Both men are listed in critical condition at an area hospital. A 19-year-old man is listed in stable condition after being shot in the leg.



The view from Chopper 6 shows a large police presence near the basketball court.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Police say a 19-year-old male who was reportedly armed with a weapon was taken into custody. It's unclear what charges he's facing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
