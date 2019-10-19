1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle overturns on NJ Turnpike in Burlington County

It happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 52.7 on the New Jersey Turnpike near Bordentown.
Police say four people were ejected after a vehicle overturned.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, three others were rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.
Motorists should expect delays near the crash scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.