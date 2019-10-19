1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle overturns on NJ Turnpike in Burlington County

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person has died and three others are injured after a serious accident in Burlington County, New Jersey on Saturday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police.It happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 52.7 on the New Jersey Turnpike near Bordentown.Police say four people were ejected after a vehicle overturned.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, three others were rushed to the hospital for unknown injuries.Motorists should expect delays near the crash scene.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.