3 dead, 1 missing after vehicle plunges into Delaware canal: Police

18 yr old male driver is confirmed dead, 16 yr old female passenger survived and 3 males who were in the vehicle when it went into the water are unaccounted for. The vehicle is located and crews are working to pull it out of the water. https://t.co/t7KSAhJPPg — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 6, 2019

The gray vehicle was pulled from the water during a search and recovery operation in the C&D canal in Middletown DE. 18 yr old driver is confirmed dead, 6,12,16 y/o male passengers are unaccounted for and a 16 y/o girl survived. pic.twitter.com/GgSx7Qef8B — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 6, 2019

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three people have died and a child remains unaccounted for after a vehicle plunged into a Delaware canal on Sunday morning, according to Delaware State Police.It happened around 9:41 a.m. on the southside of the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal roughly 1 mile west of William V Roth Jr. Bridge.Police confirm three males, including an 18-year-old driver, a 16-year-old and 12-year-old passenger, were all pronounced dead at the scene. A 6-year-old boy remains missing.Police say a 16-year-old girl survived the crash. Delaware State Police say the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and saved the 16-year-old girl. He then went back to save the others but he died in the process. They are calling him a hero.It's still unclear what caused the vehicle to enter the water.The 16-year-old and 12-year-old victim were both located inside the vehicle when it was pulled from the water just after 6 p.m.It's unclear what caused the driver to go into the canal.One family member tells Action News they are trying to piece together what happened."He made a wrong turn. He made a wrong turn and then something must have happened when he was turning around and they ended up in the water," said Rudolph Jones.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8486.