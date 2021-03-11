1 dead, 3 seriously injured after shooting in Overbrook Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10408022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on deadly quadruple shooting on March 11, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.It happened on the 1400 block of N 76th Street around 3 p.m. in the city's Overbrook Park section.Police say a 24-year-old man died in the shooting.Three other men are all listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital, including a 30-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old."Given the number of people shot at one time... it's not only puzzling, but it leads us to believe that there are more people out here that know about what happened," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.No arrests have been made at this time,Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.