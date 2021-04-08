1 dead, 4 critically wounded and suspect in custody after shooting at cabinet manufacturer in Bryan, Texas

The suspect in the shooting on Thursday afternoon is in custody, Sheriff Don Sowell in neighboring Grimes County told ABC News.
According to Chief Eric Buske of the Bryan Police Department, the suspect was already gone when officers responded to calls of the shooting at an industrial complex at about 2:30 p.m.
Buske said another person who wasn't wounded had to be sent to the hospital with an asthma attack.
A motive was not immediately known. However, police believe the suspect was an employee.
Police didn't immediately confirm the name of the business where the shooting happened, but a search of the address given by the department showed it belongs to Kent Moore Cabinets.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF, are investigating.
Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.
Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement regarding the shooting:
"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect."
