PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead and four others are hurt after shots ring out across Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Around 8 p.m. on 17th Street near Wingohocking, police say a 24-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Two additional 24-year-old men are in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Tuesday night.
In Southwest Philadelphia, police say a 30-year-old man was shot on the 5500 block of Regent Street around 8 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
Around 3:30 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was shot three times. He is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made in connection with Tuesday's shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
VIOLENT NIGHT: At least 1 dead, 4 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia
