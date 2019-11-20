VIOLENT NIGHT: At least 1 dead, 4 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one person is dead and four others are hurt after shots ring out across Philadelphia on Tuesday night.Around 8 p.m. on 17th Street near Wingohocking, police say a 24-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Two additional 24-year-old men are in stable condition at the hospital after being shot on Tuesday night.In Southwest Philadelphia, police say a 30-year-old man was shot on the 5500 block of Regent Street around 8 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.Around 3:30 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was shot three times. He is expected to survive.No arrests have been made in connection with Tuesday's shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.