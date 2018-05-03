1 dead, 4 wounded in violent night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Five people were shot, at least one fatally, during a violent night in Philadelphia.

Two people were shot around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street in Hunting Park.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head; he is listed as very critical.

Police were then called around 2:45 a.m. to a triple shooting on the 2200 S 58th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

A 35-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the face and chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by police. He is listed in critical condition.

A 30-year-old victim was shot in the hand.

Police discovered seven shell casings at the scene. A witness tells police there was an argument prior to the shooting.

There have been no arrests in either shooting.

