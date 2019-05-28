1 dead, 5 injured following shooting in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- In a matter of days, 16 people have been shot in two different shootings in Trenton.
In the latest shooting, on Monday night, one man was killed in a shooting that occurred on the 100 block of Walnut Avenue.
Investigators say 18-year-old Unique Anderson of Trenton lost his life.
Five additional gunshot victims were identified and arrived at area hospitals with gunshot-related injuries.
Those victims include a 22-year-old man from Trenton, a 20-year-old man from Edgewater Park, a 20-year-old woman from Trenton, a 19-year-old man from Trenton and a 18-year-old man from Hamilton.
One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, heard gunshots, shortly before 11:30pm.
"I heard at least 30 gunshots," said the witness. " I thought it was fireworks and I heard people screaming. Everyone was running."
Mercer County homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.
This incident comes on the heels of another shooting over the weekend in Trenton, where ten people were hit in a drive by shooting.
Police are still trying to determine the motive but said there is no information that suggest this latest gun violence is related to the mass shooting over the weekend.
Neighbors are fearful, saying the city has become overwhelmed with violence.
"You can't come outside anymore," said Tara Warren. "The city has changed over time."
So far, police have not said if there are any cameras nearby that could help their investigation.
The Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora will take part in a roundtable on gun violence that will include Governor Phill Murphy Tuesday afternoon.
