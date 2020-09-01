1 dead, 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died and six others are hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street.
Action News was there moments after first responders freed two victims from the wreckage.
It appears at least five vehicles were involved, including a school van.
Chopper 6 was overhead as cars were scattered across the sidewalk; one car could be seen partially on top of another.
The chain-reaction collision happened right outside a preschool.
Police confirm a 35-year-old man died in the wreck.
Six others were injured including a 28-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 42-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a sixth unidentified victim.
The condition of the 61-year-old victim is unknown at this time. Police say the remaining victims are listed as stable at an area hospital.
