1 dead, 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died and six others are hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street.

Action News was there moments after first responders freed two victims from the wreckage.

It appears at least five vehicles were involved, including a school van.

Chopper 6 was overhead as cars were scattered across the sidewalk; one car could be seen partially on top of another.

The chain-reaction collision happened right outside a preschool.

Police confirm a 35-year-old man died in the wreck.

Six others were injured including a 28-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 42-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a sixth unidentified victim.

The condition of the 61-year-old victim is unknown at this time. Police say the remaining victims are listed as stable at an area hospital.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.
