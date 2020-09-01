1 dead, 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia; driver flees scene: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died and six others are hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Tuesday afternoon. Police are searching for one driver at this time.It happened around 2 p.m. on Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street right outside a preschool.Action News was there moments after first responders freed two victims from the wreckage.According to police, the driver of a 2013 Ford struck the driver of a 2001 Honda on Haverford Avenue. Both drivers were traveling at a high rate of speed.Police say after the Ford struck the Honda, the vehicles then crashed into several parked cars.Chopper 6 was overhead as cars were scattered across the sidewalk; one car could be seen partially on top of another.Police confirm a 35-year-old man died in the wreck.Six others were injured including a 28-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 42-year-old man, a 62-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a sixth unidentified victim.The condition of the 61-year-old victim is unknown at this time. Police say the remaining victims are listed as stable at an area hospital.The driver of the Ford fled on foot and remains at large, police say.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.