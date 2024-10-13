1 dead, 9 injured after gunfire erupted near Tennessee State University: Police

One person is dead, and nine others are shot and injured after gunfire erupted during homecoming celebration events for Tennessee State University, Nashville Police Department officials said.

Five people were transported to local hospitals via ambulance. Five others were transported by private vehicle, Metro Nashville Police Department Public Affairs Officer Brooke Reese said. At least one of the victims is a child, authorities said.

Officials believe that some of those injured and hospitalized were involved and are suspected of being involved in the gunfire, said Reese.

Fire and police officials were already at the event to participate in the homecoming parade earlier today, authorities said. Some personnel were already at the scene when gunfire erupted, and used their belts to apply tourniquets to gunshot victims, Nashville Fire Department PIO Kendra Loney said.

Most people celebrating homecoming went to the Tennessee State University football game, which is being held at Nissan Stadium, Nashville North Precinct Commander Anthony McClain said. During the day, there was a large group of people gathered for the parade.

When the gunfire began about two hours ago during the event, "a few folks ruined it for everybody," McClain said.

