1 dead after 18 shots fired into car in West Oak Lane

EMBED </>More Videos

One dead after more than 18 shots fired into car: as seen on Action News at 10 p.m., February 10, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects who, according to witnesses, fired at least 18 shots into a car in West Oak Lane killing one man.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 7500 block of West Oak Lane.

Police say the victim was sitting in his car in front of the apartments where he lived.

"According to witnesses, a dark vehicle pulled up and two to three males got out. And from point-blank range fired at least 18 shots into the front windshield and passenger side of the Maxima," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say the 39-year-old man was able to get out of his vehicle and made it to the rear of the apartment building where he was found by officers.

"He collapsed; he was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, the back, torso and arm," said Small.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan.

"According to witnesses, those two to three males then got back into a dark vehicle that was last seen traveling south on 7500 Forrest Avenue," said Small.

There is no word on a motive or if the suspects and victim knew each other.

Police say there are several surveillance cameras on that block and they are hoping there's video that will help them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootinggunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News