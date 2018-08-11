1 dead after argument ends with a shooting outside bar in Fairmount

An argument at a bar ended with a shooting and one person dead overnight.The Action Cam was on the scene on the 700 block of North 17th Street in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.Police say the victim had gotten into an argument inside of Jay's Bar at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.He was walking to his car when someone walked up to him and shot him several times.The victim was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital where he died from his injuries.------