1 dead after argument ends with a shooting outside bar in Fairmount

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead after argument ends with a shooting outside bar in Fairmount. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 11, 2018.

FAIRMOUNT (WPVI) --
An argument at a bar ended with a shooting and one person dead overnight.

The Action Cam was on the scene on the 700 block of North 17th Street in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.

Police say the victim had gotten into an argument inside of Jay's Bar at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

He was walking to his car when someone walked up to him and shot him several times.

The victim was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital where he died from his injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Plane stolen by airline employee crashes near Seattle
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
Man shot and killed after being ambushed in Feltonville
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Conshohocken
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
Man shot, killed after youth football practice at Millville school
Show More
Future of youth football league after man shot in Millville
6 cars swallowed by sinkhole under Pa. mall parking lot
2 injured in helicopter crash near Ocean City airport
Families of bone marrow donor and recipient meet in Wilmington
Pa. man sought for threats, including one to Trump
More News