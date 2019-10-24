1 dead after collision on Route 30 in Chester County, Pennsylvania: Police

CALN TOWNSHIP, PEnnsylvania (WPVI) -- One person has died after a crash on Route 30 in Caln Township, Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. along the westbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass near the Fisherville exit.

Police say an SUV and work van collided, ejecting one person from the wreckage.

Several others were injured in the crash, police say. No word on their conditions at this time.

Traffic westbound has been shut down as police conduct their investigation.
