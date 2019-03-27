1 dead after crash on Rt. 55 in Deptford Township, New Jersey

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police says one person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey.It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Route 55, just below Route 42 in Deptford Township.The driver of a Honda sedan lost control in southbound lanes, went off the road, overturned and hit a tree, police said.The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.