1 dead after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section early Sunday.

It happened just after midnight on the 1900 block of North Napa Street.

Police said a 33-year-old man was sitting in a parked SUV talking to a group of people when suddenly two suspects approached on foot and opened fire.

The man was struck one time. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 38-year-old woman was also shot. Officials said she is in critical condition.

Police said the suspects ran away from the scene.

There is no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.
