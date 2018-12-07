EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4853596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 Video: Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in New Castle on December 7, 2018.

One person was found dead following a fire at a townhouse in New Castle, Delaware on Friday.The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at the Meadows of Wilton in the 1000 block of Old Forge Road.Firefighters arrived to find flames erupting from the home.The blaze was brought under control in about 45 minutes.A total of three townhouses were damaged. There was no word on a cause of the fire.An autopsy will be performed Saturday to determine the victim's exact cause of death.A firefighter suffered an ankle injury.No other injuries were reported.------