1 dead after gunman opens fire on group in Philly; at least 11 shot on Tuesday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence in Philadelphia is surging at a record pace as police investigate more shootings on Tuesday night. Since 2 p.m., 11 people have been shot, including three children in separate shootings.

Police say one man died and four others are injured after a gunman inside a white fan opened fire on a group of people.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 30th and Cumberland streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Action News has learned that five victims, between 15 and 24 years old, were injured in the shooting.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot twice in the head. He later died at the hospital.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg. He is listed in serious condition at an area hospital.

A 24-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old were all injured in the gunfire; there is no immediate word on the conditions of the three victims.

Tuesday afternoon's shooting is the latest in a series of crimes.

Two children were shot in separate shootings earlier in the day, and on Monday night, at least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings.

Here's a look at the shootings under investigation since 2 p.m. Tuesday:

Homicide on 8th Street

Philadelphia police say a man died in the city's Logan section on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of North 8th Street.

Police say a man was shot in the chest while inside a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.

Peach Street shooting

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the shoulder around 2:22 p.m. on the 100 block of Peach Street. The boy is listed in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

38th Street shooting

A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck and back around 3:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North 38th Street, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Front Street shooting

Two men were shot around 6:39 p.m. at Front and Clearfield streets in the city's Fairhill section.

Police say a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital. A 20-year-old man is listed in stable condition after being shot in the right leg.

Kensington shooting

Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot around 12:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 5th Street.

The boy was shot in the wrist and currently hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with these quintuple shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

