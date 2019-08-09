1 dead after home invasion in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly home invasion in the city's Rhawnhurst section on Thursday night.

It happened around 8: 15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Standwood Street.

Police say a 23-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He later died at the hospital.



Initial reports suggest the shooting occurred during a home invasion robbery.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
