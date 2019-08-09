1 dead after home invasion in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section, police say

It happened around 8: 15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Standwood Street.
Police say a 23-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He later died at the hospital.
#BREAKING @PhillyPolice on scene of a deadly home invasion. 23 year old man shot twice in the chest is dead. Detectives say he was targeted, right now no clear motive @6abc pic.twitter.com/W6NgcXelAW— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 9, 2019
Initial reports suggest the shooting occurred during a home invasion robbery.
It's unclear if anyone else was injured.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.