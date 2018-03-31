1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
PA State Police say speed looks to be a factor in an early morning crash that killed one and injured another.

The incident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Saturday when the driver lost control of his vehicle, hit a guardrail and rolled over several times, eventually rolling down off the highway onto Wheatsheaf Lane in the city's Port Richmond section.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car.

The 21-year-old victim died at the scene.

A 26-year-old man remains at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

His condition is not known.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscar crashcar accident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News