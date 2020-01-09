1 dead after serious crash involving school bus in New Castle County, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is dead and several others are injured in a crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:38 p.m. on Memorial Drive.

Police tell Action News that a 20-year-old and two 13-year-olds were inside a vehicle when it crashed with a school bus. Police say one of the occupants of the car died in the wreck.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as several students were let off the school bus.

Police say one child was taken from bus to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
