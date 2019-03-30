Crime & Safety

1 dead, another critical after North Philadelphia shooting

Man killed in North Philadelphia double shooting. Watch the report from Action News at 7 a.m. on March 30, 2019.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that has left one of the victims dead.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Friday on the 3000 block of North 10th Street.

When police arrived at the scene they found 14 gun shell casings littering the street.

One man died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Another was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Police say he had been shot four times and that one of the victims was the intended target.

So far, no word on a suspect or a motive.
