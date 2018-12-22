1 dead, another critical following shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Two people were shot after they left a bar in West Philadelphia, and one of the victims has died.
Investigators say the shots erupted outside of a bar on the 6200 block of Market Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
The 27-year-old man was shot several times in the head and died.
A 37-year-old was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition.
Police are questioning witnesses, but have not made any arrests.
