1 dead, another critical following shooting outside West Philadelphia bar

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead, another critical following shooting outside West Philadelphia bar. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people were shot after they left a bar in West Philadelphia, and one of the victims has died.

Investigators say the shots erupted outside of a bar on the 6200 block of Market Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The 27-year-old man was shot several times in the head and died.

A 37-year-old was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition.

Police are questioning witnesses, but have not made any arrests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
2 men stabbed in Sugarhouse Casino parking lot
Police: Report of shots fired at Christiana Mall in Delaware, no evidence found
Vigil held for missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth
Man shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown
Man critical after being shot in West Oak Lane
Suspect sought in stabbing in Glassboro
2 hospitalized following shooting in West Kensington
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning Windy, Cooler
Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Big shopping weekend for holiday shoppers
Holiday travelers are on their merry way across the region
Police: Colorado woman likely killed at home, fiance charged
More News