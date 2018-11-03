U.S. & WORLD

1 dead, another missing after Amazon building collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead, another missing after Amazon building collapse. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

BALTIMORE --
The fire department says one person is dead and another was unaccounted after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area. Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, the Sun reports. He adds that a second person was unaccounted for.

Images taken from outside the facility showed a badly damaged truck and a knocked over light pole, the Sun reports.

The National Weather Service had earlier warned of thunderstorms in the area, with some producing gusty winds and heavy rain.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcollapseamazon
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
Deputy buys car seats for children after pulling SUV over for speeding
Uber launches program rewarding top drivers
Amazon increases minimum wage for workers in the US
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Overnight storm leaves path of destruction across the area
AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly
Hate-filled letter left outside woman's home in Tacony
Woman dead in house blaze in Havertown
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
Officials: Fourth case of the measles confirmed in New Jersey
Crews rescue man who jumped into Delaware River to try and escape police
1 hurt in house fire in Mayfair
Show More
Several people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Chester County
New treatment is helping kids overcome peanut allergies
Search for missing teen in Wilmington
Army veteran and his 3 children get new home in Delco
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
More News