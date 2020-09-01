PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died and at least four others are hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street.
Action News was there moments after first responders freed two victims from the wreckage.
It appears at least five vehicles were involved, including a school van.
Chopper 6 was overhead as cars were scattered across the sidewalk; one car could be seen partially on top of another.
The chain-reaction collision happened right outside a preschool.
There is no immediate word on the conditions of the four victims or what caused the crash.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.
1 dead, at least 4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More