1 dead, elderly woman injured after fire in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a fire in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section on Wednesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of West Tioga Street.Authorities tell Action News that a body was found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the blaze.An elderly woman was also injured in the blaze. She was rushed to an area hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.There is no immediate word on what sparked the fire.The victim that was found dead has not been identified.