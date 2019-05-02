1 dead following Berks County fire

Coroner called to Berks County fire: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 4 a.m., May 5, 2019

By
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials said one person is dead following a fire at a mobile home park in Exeter Township, Berks County early Thursday morning.

It broke out at 12:15 a.m. on the 4800 block of Perkiomen Road in Brice Villa Park.

Neighbors said they heard something and came running.

"I heard popping, and I heard glass breaking," said Sharon Erber.

Erber said another neighbor called 911. First responders soon arrived to heavy flames and reports of a man trapped.

"When the officer got here, we said there might be somebody inside, and he tried to break the windows and get in to try to find somebody and he couldn't get in," Erber said.

The fire was soon placed under control.

So far authorities have not released information on the victim.
