Double shooting at Newark Red Roof Inn leaves one dead

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- One man is dead after a double shooting inside of a Delaware hotel overnight.The Action Cam was at the scene at the Red Roof In on the 1100 block of College Avenue in Newark.Police received a number of calls beginning around 1 a.m. Sunday Morning.Officers said there was a lot of chaos when they arrived at the hotel.Police found a man inside a second-floor room who had suffered several gunshots. Officials said efforts to revive him were not successful.A short time later, police were notified that a second victim showed up at Christiana Hospital with a gunshot injury.Police said no other guests at the hotel were hurt during the incident.