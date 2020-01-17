avalanche

Alpine Meadows avalanche: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Lake Tahoe, officials say

ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. -- The Placer County Sheriff's Department says rescuers are responding to an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe. One man has been confirmed dead and another seriously injured.

The injured skier sustained severe lower body injuries and was transported to the hospital, officials say.

Witnesses to the incident saw no other individuals involved and no additional individuals have been reported missing, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows officials say. The search was declared complete at 11:45 a.m..

The avalanche happened Friday morning in the area of Subway ski run, which is a known area for beginners.

The ski resort is still open, but the Subway sky run area is closed.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped several inches of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows. An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

This map shows the area of Subway run, where the avalanche occurred at Lake Tahoe's Alpine Meadows on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

This map shows the area of Subway run, where the avalanche occurred at Lake Tahoe's Alpine Meadows on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.



