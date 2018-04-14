1 dead in crash on Blue Route (I-476) in Conshohocken

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead in Blue Route crash: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer in Montgomery County.

The crash happened on the southbound Blue Route (I-476) near the Ridge Pike exit in Conshohocken at 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say a pickup truck crashed into the back of the tractor trailer and went under it.

A person inside the pickup truck was killed.

Accident investigators were working to determine what led to the crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesConshohocken Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News